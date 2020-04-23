Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, have directed local economic departments to study the possibility of re-opening commercial centres in consultation with their partners in the private sector, provided that all relevant precautionary and preventive measures will be pursued.

In a statement on Thursday, MoHAP and NCEMA said that the proposed study will take into consideration addressing the needs of the public as well as the national economy while ensuring the public health and the safety and well-being of the society.