Dubai Metro Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Commuters may soon take the Dubai Metro as partial operations are set to resume “within a maximum period of next week”, based on the latest guidelines released by the Dubai Economic Department (DED).

All stations in the Red Line (except stations within restricted areas) to operate from 7am to 7pm.

The waiting time will be three minutes during the peak hours, and will be reassessed after a week based on the demand and directions from relevant entities, according to the guidelines.

Dubai Metro’s Green Line will likewise operate under limited timings from 7am-7pm in all stations, except those within restricted areas.

The waiting time for each train to arrive at each station is also three minutes and will be assessed based on the demand and directions from relevant entities.

Wear masks, practise physial distancing

Dubai Metro will continue to apply and enforced social distancing measures.

Authorities will develop permanent crowd management procedures on the entrances of public transportation stations and impose mandatory procedures for employees and passengers to wear masks.

They will also limit and restrict the usage of elevators to one or maximum two person and close escalators to reduce passenger flow to the train platform