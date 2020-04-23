A vaccination being administered to a child in a drive-through scenario. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: After introducing drive-through coronavirus screening centres, Abu Dhabi is now launching drive-through vaccinations for children.

The emirate’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), announced on Wednesday that 10 public clinics will allow parents to vaccinate their children without having to step out of their cars. The limited contact between healthcare providers and residents is also expected to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement sent by Seha, the authority said parents first need to book an appointment by calling 80050. They will then be directed to a Seha clinic, where the child will be triaged to check if he or she can be vaccinated while in the car.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, we have worked on providing a range of curative and preventive services that cater to the needs of the different segments of society. We started with the home medication delivery service, followed by the launch of the National Screening Centres across the UAE and the Labourer Screening Centres in industrial areas, and today we are proud to launch the child vaccination drive-through service. This innovative service aims at ensuring the continuity of critical healthcare services provision to our community despite the current situation,” said Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, chief executive officer at Seha’s Ambulatory Health Services (AHS). The AHS manages primary health clinics, school clinics and screening centres in Abu Dhabi.

“There is no doubt that some may feel anxious or reluctant to visit the healthcare centres. That is why we designed this service to provide child vaccinations without the need for the parents to leave the car and enter the centre, thus encouraging them to adhere to the National Immunisation Programme,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, chief operations officer at AHS.

Vaccines are mandatory for children in Abu Dhabi, starting with regular doses from birth up to 18 years, and then in Grade 1 and Grade 11.

Dr Al Ghaithi said all vaccinations that are part of the programme will be provided at the drive-through centres, with the exception of the two-month vaccine that requires a physical examination of the child.

“For parents visiting us to get the two-month vaccine, we have redesigned the patient flow so that the vaccination room and needed services are close to the entrance, therefore reducing the time the patient spends in the healthcare centre,” she explained.

How to book a vaccination

Call Seha on 80050.

Provide personal details and schedule an appointment at any of the clinics.

Abu Dhabi City: Al Bateen, Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Center, Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Madinat Khalifa, Baniyas, Al Bahia, Al Falah, and Al Samha.