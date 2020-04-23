A look at the social and cultural dos and don’ts in the protocols for reopening sectors

A Dubai-based family at their residence during an Iftar last year. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Dubai: Family visitation and one outdoor activity can be performed as per the set parameters, while the protocol for leaving the house only for necesseties remains, the latest guidelines issued by the Dubai Economy for the reopening of various sectors has said.

In a section dedicated to “Social and Cultural Values”, the guidelines reminded residents that when outside the house, they should not touch surfaces, or their face unless their hands are cleaned with soap and water.

"Elderly and high-risk individuals with chronic diseases are encouraged to stay home and avoid public places,” the guidelines said.

Visiting high-risk individuals

Visiting high-risk individuals such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases in a different household should be avoided for their safety. Visiting same family members living in different houses must be limited and restricted to being essential and as per need.

No gatherings of more than 10

The suspension of weddings, funerals and other large social gatherings continues to be suspended, with no more than 10 people being allowed in “private places”.

“Social distancing should be implemented during gatherings of less than 10 people and physical contact such as handshakes, hugging etc is not allowed. It is highly advised that gatherings are few and are restricted to extended family members or very close friends during futoor/suhoor,” the guidelines pointed out.

Donating and receiving food

No food is allowed to be given directly to any person outside the household, except mass donations under the direct supervision of permitted charities and government authorities.

It is also not advised to share food among family members living in different houses to minimise transmission risk, the guidelines said.

Prayers during Ramadan

Gatherings for prayers are not allowed, while group prayers among immediate household members is conditional - they should live in the same house.

House help

House help should not be allowed to meet individuals outside the house nor accept food or other items from unknown sources. They should be given the right protective gear when dealing with people outside the house and also be instructed on how to receive and handle packages.

“It is advisable to reduce household help movement to the minimum and arrange for them to stay in the family house instead of their accommodation in case of taking care of the elderly and infants,” the guidelines said.

Transportation