The total cases in UAE has gone up to 3,360

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention UAE has announced 370 new cases of coronavirus from different nationalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,360.

150 patients also recovered, as per Friday's announcement, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 418.

Two deaths have also been announced, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country is now 16.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of two Asian expats who tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to complications. Both of the deceased had prior chronic illnesses that complicated their ability to resist the virus, the ministry added, wishing a speedy recovery for all patients.

The ministry has revealed it conducted more than 49,000 new COVID-19 tests involving various segments of society, including UAE citizens and residents, using latest state-of-the-art-technology in line with the MoHAP's plans to intensify virus screenings to bring the novel virus under control.