Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 150 new cases of coronavirus, pushing to 814 the total number of infections in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.

It is the highest number of infections reported in the country since the breakout of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Two deaths have also been confirmed, bringing the death toll to 8.

The dead are a 62-year-old Asian man and a 78-year-old Gulf citizen. The deceased suffered from chronic diseases and cardiac ailment, which further complicated their inability to fight the disease.

The newly diagnosed patients were identified through screening all those who were in close contact with previously announced cases and failed to abide by precautionary measures and social distancing. They also include some cases related to travel abroad.