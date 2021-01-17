Dubai: The Sharjah Police General Command launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday morning, under the slogan ‘Together to Vaccinate’, and aims to provide the vaccine to all its employees at its police stations that are affiliated with the comprehensive police stations department.
The campaign has been launched in cooperation with the Specialised Arab doctors Centre in Sharjah. It will continue until Thursday, January 21.
Colonel Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Centres Department, confirmed that this campaign came within a series of initiatives launched by Sharjah Police for its employees, to limit the spread of the coronavirus, to provide safety and security for its members and protect them from health risks that they may be exposed to due to the nature of their work.
The campaign will include the five comprehensive police stations’ management centres. It will start on the first day at Al Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, and will continue at Al Gharb Comprehensive Police Station, followed by the Wasit and Industrial Areas comprehensive police stations. The final day of the campaign will be at the Al Sajaa Comprehensive Police Station.
Col. Bin Harmoul expressed his thanks and appreciation for the wise leadership’s keenness and interest in providing free COVID-19 vaccines. He noted the need to continue wearing masks and taking all preventive measures for prevention.
Col. Bin Harmoul called on employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine quickly, as it is one of the measures that must be followed to limit the spread of the epidemic.