Restaurants and cafes in Sharjah have been instructed not to allow more than four persons at a table, with the exception of members of the same family. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: The Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah announced new measures to help control the COVID-19 pandemic in the emirate, in accordance with the directives issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

As part of the precautionary measures, it has been decided to reduce passenger numbers by 50 per cent on all public transport vehicles, commercial centres have been told to reduce capacity by 60 per cent while cinemas and other entertainment activities in closed halls have been told to operate with 50 per cent capacity, gyms have been told to operate with only 50 per cent capacity, beaches and parks have been told to reduce attendance by 70 per cent, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels have been told to operate up to 50 per cent of their capacities, and all concerts and musical events will have to be postponed for four weeks subject to extensions depending upon the prevailing situation.

Restaurants and cafes have been instructed not to allow more than four persons at a table, with the exception of members of the same family.

Meanwhile, employees of government and semi-government institutions in the emirate, who come to their work places must take a PCR test, while service providers in the private sector must undergo a PCR test every two weeks. The only exception are those who have been vaccinated under the national vaccination programme and volunteers for the clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

Inspection and monitoring campaigns will continue in all sectors to ensure strict compliance with safety protocols, foremost among which are wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing. Violators will be referred to Public Prosecutor according to the laws.