Lines form as screening and check-ins are in full swing at Dubai, Abu Dhabi airports

Sneha Thomas with her husband at Dubai Airport. Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News

Flight crew get into their PPEs

All the crew members will put on their PPE gear before take-off. They have also been specially trained in repatriation safety, health and hygiene protocols.

Flight crew member getting into his PPE

Flight crew at Dubai Airport

Starting life afresh

Some Indian families are going home, hoping to restart life anew, including Muneeruddin, 50, who lost his job on March 1. With no immediate job prospect, he decided to leave the UAE with his wife and three children.

While the father is happy, son Ahmed Wafi , 17, is sad to leave the country. “I was born and raised here. I wish we could have lived here longer,” he told Gulf News.

'I couldn't say goodbye to my mother'

It would be an emotional homecoming for Arun Babu when he reaches Kerala whose mother recently passed away in India. “I’ve been desperate to go home. I was not able to say goodbye to my mother but at least I will be able to see her resting place and pay my last respects.

Is she one of the oldest to travel?

Susheela, a long time resident of UAE living with her son , daughter-in-law and two grand children, is 86. She has mixed feelings about going back.

Susheela Image Credit: GN

She said, “My son will continue his job in the UAE. But the rest of us are leaving for good. And this is because of the COVID-19 situation. It has been a tough decision to leave a country we have loved so much. Maybe in future we shall return.”

Emotional farewell

Dubai: Outside Gate 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 2, Indian expat Somi Joss, 30, was waiting for his pregnant wife to get past the immigration counter and about to board the plane.

It was an anxious moment for the expectant father who accompanied his wife at the airport. Only passengers were allowed to enter the terminal; airport officials were at the gates, strictly checking for passports and tickets.

The couple made an emotional farewell but avoided giving each other a warm hug. No tearful goodbyes, only nervous anticipation that Sneha Thomas, 27, who is now 8 months pregnant, will be home soon.

Sneha is just one of the 354 Indian nationals who are expected to take the first two flights out of the UAE to Kerala on Thursday as the Indian government began its largest evacuation mission of stranded nationals around the world due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dubai/Abu Dhabi: A group of passengers who are scheduled to fly to Kozhikode on the first COVID-19 Indian repatriation flight have begun streaming in to Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport.

Wearing masks and gloves, the passengers are now waiting for the medical screening and check-in services to begin.

'Keep me posted'

“I told my wife to keep me posted call me once she gets her boarding pass. I’m both excited and anxious. My wife is traveling alone – she is carrying only one 20-kg luggage – but I’m also happy that she will finally be able to come home to give birth to our first child,” Joss told Gulf News.

Joss said upon reaching Kozhikode International Airport, Sneha will be met by government officials but since she is pregrant, she is not required to stay in a government quarantine area. “Sneha will stay at her mother’s house in Wayyanad,” Joss added.

Accompanying Joss at the airport was his brother-in-law, Sebin Thomas, 26, also from Wayyanad, who himself has been stranded as a tourist in Dubai for three months.

“I’m happy that my sister will be home soon. I hope I will be home soon too,” Sebin said.

'We feel so lucky'

Another expectant mum has made her way to the airport Aparna Lal is now 33 weeks pregnant and is happy to just about make it back home. She was accompanied by her husband, Rahul. “We feel so lucky. It would have been very tough for us to handle the delivery amid the COVID situation,” the couple, who are travelling together, told Gulf News.

First passengers follow social distancing while waiting for medical screening at Dubai International Airport. Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Airport officials gave entry to the departure terminal only to passengers with tickets.

Naif resident Mahamood P.P, 60, was among the first to reach as he was not informed about the change in the flight schedule, he told Gulf News.

“I reached here at 9.30am as I didn’t get any information about the 2.10pm flight getting rescheduled to the evening,” he said.

Suffering from a heart disease, Mahmood, who works as a juice maker at a juice shop near Naif Police station, said he stepped out of his room for the first time in two months.

“As there were many cases in Naif, I never went out because of my health condition. Since I was not in contact with anyone else other than my roommates who also never went out, I didn’t go for the COVID screening also. I was worried that I might be exposed to infection while waiting for the tests,” he said.

He thanked the Indian Consulate for giving him priority to fly home. “I need to go for my heart checkup. So I wanted to fly home as soon as possible.”

Naushad N., Midhuna and Yatin returning to India from Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

However, he said his son, a civil engineer who came here searching for a job, is not flying back though he is on a visit visa.

“Since the UAE government has allowed people on visit visa to stay here till December, he has decided to try his luck in getting a job,” said Mahamood.

Sneha Thomas, who is eight months pregnant, was also among the first to arrive at the airport.

Her husband Somi Jose came to drop her.

Thomas is among 11 pregnant women flying on the Dubai-Kozhikode flight.

Anusha, 34 weeks pregnant going to India with her daughter. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah resident for 30 years, Mohammed Ali Yaseen, who is also the secretary of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Sharjah, said he is flying home as the restaurant he was running had to be closed due to a demolition plan of the building.

“Three months ago I got the notice to vacate the building and I had to close the restaurant. I was looking for another shop. But then the coronavirus hit. Now there is no point in me opening me a new shop as those who are already operational are not getting any business.”

He said he decided to drop the plan and go home for now. “My visa and license are still valid. I will try to come back when this pandemic ends and things are better.”

Passengers queued at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Image Credit: Anwar Ahmad/Gulf News

Meanwhile, at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, families with kids were given priority to proceed towrards check-in. at terminal 3. The passengers coming in right now were mostly women who were on a visit visa. Pregnant women and the elderly too were given priority.