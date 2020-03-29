Each Lulu store will have two priority counters for healthcare workers Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: The Lulu chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets has revised its operational hours starting Sunday in support of the UAE’s national disinfection drive, even as it has introduced priority counters and trolleys for healthcare workers to save their time.

V. Nandakumar, Chief Communication Officer at Lulu Group, which has 76 supermarkets across the UAE, told Gulf News on Sunday, “We have just decided to revise our operational hours with effect from today in support of the UAE’s national disinfection drive which takes place between 8pm and 6am each night till April 5.

"Accordingly, our hypermarkets and supermarkets will be open from 8am to 7pm every day, as against 8am to midnight earlier.”

He said the revised timings will be effective as long as the disinfection programme continues.

Avoid last minute shopping

“We urge our customers to avoid last-minute shopping. Our last entry will be at 7pm, so we request our customers to plan their supermarket visits accordingly,” he added.

As part of the group’s support to the COVID-19 combat in the UAE, it has also introduced priority counters and trolleys for healthcare workers at every store.

He said each of the 188 Lulu stores across the world will have two counters dedicated to health care workers. Doctors and healthcare workers are also free to use trolleys specially earmarked for them and go to any of the counters to save time, he added.