Following are the key points in the circular

• Swimming pool water quality test must be conducted before resuming operations

• All staff, including swimming instructors and lifeguards, should undergo CovID-19 testing prior to reopening, and test on a bi-weekly basis afterwards

• Temperature checks must be done on all individuals (staff, guests, contractors etc.) before entering the hotel facilities

• Guests, staff or contractors showing flu-like symptoms are to be denied access to the hotel premises

• Number of guests allowed to use the swimming pool at any one time shall not exceed its set capacity of 50%

• Signs detailing the capacity level must be displayed at the entrance

• Sunbeds and loungers are to be placed 2m apart

• Physical distancing markings of 2m should be clearly defined on the ground

• No physical contact between swimmers allowed

• Guests should maintain 2m distance from others at all times inside and outside the pool. Members of a single group (up to 4 members) can be seated together

• All guests and staff are required to wear masks at all times, which can only be removed during any activity which requires body and face submersion

• Outside showers can be used and operated, one person at a time

• Changing rooms, lockers and shower facilities are permitted on the condition that cleaning and disinfection is performed after every use and physical distancing must be maintained at all times

• Hand sanitisers must be made available at various locations inside the facility

• All sunbeds/loungers must be sanitized after each guest use

• Ensure cleaning and sanitising of all facilities daily after opening hours

• A clear, colour-coded notification is to be placed on sunbeds/loungers to indicate that the sunbed/lounger is ready to occupy

• Encourage guests to use 'Smart’ payments methods



