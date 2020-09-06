Abu Dhabi has launched a mental health awareness campaign for workers in the emirate. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched a mental health awareness campaign for workers in the emirate.

The ‘You Matter’ campaign, launched by the Department of Community Development (DCD) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to boost workers’ mental health by urging them to follow public health recommendations.

It has been launched in eight different languages, and is designed to reach as many people living in residential complexes as possible.

Eliminate stress

The initiative connects workers with mental health workers and psychologists, encouraging them to communicate with family and friends, develop hobbies, learn new skills, express gratitude, and use techniques like journaling to eliminate negative thoughts and stress.

Accordingly, the DCD has called on all workers to contact the dedicate hotline at 800 937292 to talk to a trained responder if they feel, anxious, sad or are entertaining thoughts of self-harm.

Psychological suppport

“Our workers are an essential part of society, and we are working in parallel with the specialists in Abu Dhabi to identify their needs and provide what they lack to ensure their safety while they are in the workers’ residences. In response to our research finidings, we have launched [this] campaign, which aims primarily to provide psychological support,” said Hamad Al Dhaheri, undersecretary at the DCD.

“Based on the results of the questionnaires we have conducted, and in partnership with the competent authorities, a number of workshops and lectures in different languages related to mental health have [also] been designed to reduce anxiety or enhance a sense of security to ensure an ideal and healthy environment,” he added.

In addition to these efforts, the DCD has also been coordinating to provide meals since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are keen to empower the needy and vulnerable by providing moral support and the basic needs such as food and other needs that they may lack during this time, and to ensure decent life for all members of society, in coordination with government agencies, private sector companies and non-profit organisations,” Al Dhaheri said.

Hotline