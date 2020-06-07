Extension may be until end of year, but if you travel you may not get back warns official

Visitors at Amer Al Twar Centre Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Dubai: Despite the fact UAE residents whose visas expired after March 1 get an automatic extention until the end of 2020, they should still renew their residency if they plan to go abroad, an official has said.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), said that as per UAE government directives, all residents with expired permits after March 1, will have their permits extended until December 31, 2020, but they might face a problem if they leave the UAE and try to come back, according to Major Salim Bin Ali, director of the Amer Department for the Happiness of Customers at the GDRFA in Dubai.

The reason is that when someone goes outside the country and wants to come back, the other country from which they are departing may not allow them to board the plane when they check the residency visa and see that it is expired.

Major Salim Bin Ali “Residents whose permits expired after March 1, 2020 will enjoy automatic extension until the end of the year without paying fines,” said Bin Ali. “However, it is better for them to renew their residency especially if they plan to travel outside the UAE for vacation or any reason. I can as they might have difficulties when returning back to the UAE,” he added.

With the country easing flight restrictions, holders of permits that expired after March 1, 2020, can travel outside as their permits are automatically renewed in the system.

“But I can’t make sure the airlines outside the UAE will allow them to travel back as the residency sticker will show an expired date,” said Bin Ali. “They will check the validity of the UAE residency on the passports before allowing passengers to depart to the UAE. It is recommended to renew their residency while they are inside the country,” he advised.

According to Maj Bin Ali, residents who renew their residency can do it through online platforms or Amer centers without the need for a medical check and with the same government fees.

Bin Ali also told Gulf News that holders of UAE visit or tourist visas that expire after March will enjoy the extension of their visa until the end of December 2020.

“All entry permits that expire after March 1, 2020 will be valid until the end of the year,” he said. “The government’s decision aims to lessen the impacts of precautionary measures taken by the country to tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country,” he added.

He said holders of residency visas that expire after March 1, 2020, and are still outside the country, will be considered valid until December 31, 2020.

He urged all community members, citizens, expatriate residents and visitors, who have any queries or questions, to contact Amer call centre on 8005111.

Amnesty

Bin Ali said that all visa violators before March 1, 2020, will be exempt from fines thanks to last month’s order by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“People with entry or residency permits that expire before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines. The presidential order includes a full waiver of fines for people with expired entry or residency permits willing to leave the country after May 18 - this grace period will last for another three months until August 1, 2020.”

He said that includes waiver of fines on expired Emirates ID cards and work permits.