Sharjah: Sharjah Department of Economic Development are requiring all barbershops, beauty and nail salons in Sharjah to temporarily close from Monday until further notice to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The DED instructs the owners of these establishments to immediately observe and apply this instruction. Inspectors will conduct inspection campaigns to ensure the implementation of this circular and the commitment of all to avoid any legal and administrative sanctions against violators.
The movement is part of series of the precautionary and preventive measures followed by the UAE government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.