Ajman: The Department of Economic Development in Ajman has issued a circular to owners of malls, commercial centres and barber shops or grooming salons after their reopening on April 27.

All are reminded to follow guidelines and protocols for the reopening in line with coronavirus precautions.

The department allowed reopening of commercial centres from 12 noon until 9pm in line with precautionary measures.

Entertainment activities including cinemas, gyms, fitness clubs, changing rooms, prayer rooms and children’s play areas continue to be closed.

Owners of salons must also adhere to guidelines such as the obligation to close during the national sterilisation programme. Customers also need to pre-book an appointment, and the salon is only allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity. Physical distance of two metres should be enforced, as well as services being limited to shaving, hairdressing and manicures.

Those over 60, plus children between the ages of three and 12 are not allowed, and tools used must only be used once before being replaced.

Employees should wear masks and gloves and sterilise their hands before and after each service. Tools must also be cleansed, sterilised and disinfected along with seats and stores daily and periodically.

Ahmed Khair Al Balushi, Director of the Control and Consumer Protection Department at the Department of Economic Development, said: “A team of inspectors; “Field Knights”, will carry out inspection campaigns immediately to determine the application of the commercial centers and salon stores of the published controls in order to ensure the health and safety of the society and to avoid obstructing the efforts of combating the Corona virus pandemic. A violation will be recorded against any institution in the case of repeated violations, and it will be closed in the event of the repeated non-compliance.”