To date more than 314 metric tonnes has reached over 27 countries

UAE sends 20 tonnes of Aid to Indonesia Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 20 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Indonesia to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 20,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, said, “Today’s delivery of critical aid to Indonesia comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to support all nations confronting the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Though these difficult circumstances have affected the entire world, it is only through offering a helping hand to those in need that we may all overcome these challenges. The UAE-Indonesian partnership is one of strength and cooperation, and the UAE is proud to assist in this manner today,” he remarked.