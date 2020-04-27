The new hand sanitiser Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: The Central Testing Laboratory (CTL) of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) has developed and produced a UAE-made hand sanitiser that meets international standards and guidelines.

The community initiative is considered the first of its kind among Abu Dhabi government entities.

Central Testing Laboratory Image Credit: WAM

The 60ml hand sanitiser was made by the national workforce of CTL. QCC plans to distribute the product free of cost to low-income families and workers in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Hilal Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of QCC, said, “In line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the Government of Abu Dhabi, QCC continues its efforts in providing quality infrastructure services in the emirate. In light of the current circumstances with the spread of the new coronavirus, QCC is committed to enabling relevant regulatory bodies through its testing services to verify the safety of food and medication circulated in Abu Dhabi.”

The product will be distributed free of cost among low-income families Image Credit: Supplied

Eng. Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director of CTL, said, “Given the importance of the availability of sanitisers among all members of society during the current period to fight the outbreak of the new coronavirus, CTL produced a new hand sanitiser that meets the specifications stated in the latest policy for temporary compounding of certain alcohol-based hand sanitiser products during the public health emergency issued by the US Food and Drug Administration, which is based on World Health Organisation guidelines.’’