DUBAI: Passengers stranded at Dubai International after all passenger flights in and out of the UAE were suspended for two weeks from midnight on Wednesdayare being directed to the respective airliees and embassies so they can return to their countires, a statement from Dubai Airports said on Thursday.
The flight suspension was announced earlier in the week in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through air travel.
“Passengers who are stranded at Dubai International because of the cancellation of their onward flights are being assisted by Dubai Airports’ staff by referring them to their airlines and embassies who are working to repatriate them to their home countries”