Terminal 3, Dubai International Image Credit: File photo

DUBAI: Passengers stranded at Dubai International after all passenger flights in and out of the UAE were suspended for two weeks from midnight on Wednesdayare being directed to the respective airliees and embassies so they can return to their countires, a statement from Dubai Airports said on Thursday.

The flight suspension was announced earlier in the week in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through air travel.