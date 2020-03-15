Nakheel's malls are getting sanitised every half hour to curb spread of COVID-19

The Pointe Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Nakheel-developed malls are getting disinfected every thirty minutes, the developer said in an exclusive statement with Gulf News, on Sunday.

A Nakheel spokesperson confirmed in the statement that high touch points, including escalator railings, lift buttons and shopping trolleys are being sanitised every 30 minutes, with tables and chairs at food courts cleaned after every use.

“This applies to Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Nakheel Mall, The Pointe, Club Vista Mare and our community retail Pavilions,” the spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News.

Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

“Nakheel Malls has put a number of strict protocols in place at all of its malls, retail pavilions and leisure destinations in Dubai, and continues to review and enhance its sanitisation processes in line with the directives of the appropriate Dubai authorities. As a leading mall operator, we continue to ensure that tenants at our malls are also adopting these procedures to make sure that processes are followed mall-wide,” said the developer.

“We continue to stress to tenants and visitors that the most important action in terms of preventative measures is to wash hands regularly with soap and water. Hand-washing guidelines have been placed in all staff washrooms and pantries, with hand sanitiser also available at locations throughout the malls, including information desks, office areas and staff pantries,” the statement read.

The Nakheel spokesperson said all of the mall service providers are following a strict, 24-hour surface disinfectant programme, using Dubai Municipality-approved chemicals.

Nakheel Mall Image Credit: Supplied

On Wednesday, March 11, Senior officials from the Department of Tourism, in coordination with the Department of Economic Development (DED), announced they held a meeting with leading retailers in the emirate to discuss market issues amid recent developments of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The outcome: Malls across Dubai are taking preventive steps to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), stressed that in such critical times, “it is essential that everyone adheres to the instructions and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority.”

Part of the initiative undertaken by shopping centres include making hand sanitiser dispensers widely available, in addition to thorough cleaning of common facilities and amenities.

Dragon Mart. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director for Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shopping Malls in UAE, Bahrain and Oman, said: “The health and wellbeing of employees and customers in all of our markets remains our number one priority. We have put in place stringent measures to ensure that our assets are safe. We are also conducting enhanced cleaning and sterilization across our properties.”

Omar Khoory, Managing Director of Nakheel Malls, explained that as a retail group, Nakheel Malls have already adopted various measures to meet the current public health challenge.