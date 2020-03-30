All football facilities in Dubai supervised by the UAE Football Association will be at the disposal of authorities to confront the coronavirus COVID-19. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The UAE Football Association (FA) announced on Monday that it is has placed its football facilities in Dubai at the disposal of authorities to confront the coronavirus COVID-19.

Under the direction of Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE FA, facilities in Dubai include the medical area and clinic, reception area, waiting room, pharmacy, gymnasium, and its associated hotel.

On the association's social media accounts, Sheikh Rashid said: "The United Arab Emirates is regarded as one of the most efficient countries in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, through implementing a series of preventive measures that also ensures the safety of citizens and residents according to the highest safety standards in the world. The UAE has also launched a number of initiatives to help other countries affected by the coronavirus.”

As of March 16, The UAE has so far conducted 125,000 tests for detecting COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The health authority also claimed the UAE’s world record for carrying out the most number of tests with almost 13,000 people tested per million of the population.

"This decision [to make our facilities available] was in line with the UAE’s continuous efforts to fight against the pandemic and protect members of society.”

The UAE FA had also previously announced an initiative on Sunday, launched under the slogan, “Our Championship is Your Safety”.