Dubai: The UAE has so far conducted 125,000 tests for detecting COVID-19, according to a Ministry of Health and Prevention tweet.
The tweet claimed the UAE holds the record for the most number of tests with almost 13,000 people tested per million of the population.
To date, the UAE has had 98 cases of coronavirus with 26 recoveries.
People intending to get tested for Covid 19, can call the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s number 800111 or call the Medical Operations Command Centre 8001717 or the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) number 800342. All the numbers are toll free.