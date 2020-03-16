Picture for illustrative purposes - coronavirus testing Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE has so far conducted 125,000 tests for detecting COVID-19, according to a Ministry of Health and Prevention tweet.

The tweet claimed the UAE holds the record for the most number of tests with almost 13,000 people tested per million of the population.

To date, the UAE has had 98 cases of coronavirus with 26 recoveries.