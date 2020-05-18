Mamza Beach Park reopens Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Dubai: One more poplar beach walk has reopened for Dubai residents to take a stroll, but with enough safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Municipality on Monday announced the reopening of Mamzar Beach Walk, a day after it reopened the Jumeirah Beach Walk.

Making the announcement on social media, the civic body reminded the visitors to the popular leisure destination of the need to follow necessary precautions by using personal protection equipment and keeping physical distance.

“#DubaiMunicipality announces the reopening of Mamzar beach walk and reminds citizens and residents of the need to follow all necessary precautions, by using personal protection and keeping a social distance. #TogetherWeCan,” the municipality said in a tweet.

The reopening of the beach walks is part of the civic body’s three-phased approach in reopening parks and other leisure facilities under the municipality.

As many as 70 parks are set to reopen today, Monday May 18, as part of the second phase of the process.

This includes neighbourhood parks and pond parks as well as the Miracle Cave and the Glasshouse in Quranic Park, in addition to new yards of Maintenance Department in 34 locations that were ready but have not been handed over.