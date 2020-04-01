Karen loves that the Al Aweer Fruit and Vegetable market is open 24 hours, 7 days a week Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: Dubai Economy has launched a ‘Price Monitor’ to track daily prices of staple foods and essentials and ensure that consumers continue to get their basic needs at fair prices in spite of the precautionary measures being adopted in view of the Covid-19 pandemic threat. A dedicated portal – Price.ded.ae – has also been launched to strengthen communication with consumers and enable them raise their complaints and queries on price increases faster and easier.

The initiative is aimed to empower consumers with improved awareness of their rights, limit the scope for price manipulation and enhance consumer confidence in Dubai. Consumers can file their complaints and queries relating to price increase on the portal in Arabic or English in a few simple steps, along with supporting images, and have them addressed promptly by Dubai Economy.

The ‘Price Monitor,’ which is also available in Arabic and English, will allow shoppers and businesses on a daily basis to track and compare the prices of 41 basic needs including rice, bread, flour, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks. Dubai Economy will also evaluate demand and supply in the local market based on the price list regularly and address any likely concerns among shoppers and traders.

Teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy will co-ordinate with retail chains and supermarkets in the emirate to publish the daily list with the minimum and maximum price. The initiative is also part of the market monitoring and follow-up which CCCP has intensified in recent days to reassure consumers and protect their rights.