Malabar Gold & Diamonds pledges 2.5 million meals to the needy; distributes food kits across GCC & Far East - Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In response to the rising severity and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dubai-based Malabar Gold and Diamonds jewellery retailer group has pledged to provide 2.5 million meals to the needy.

In a press release, the group with over 250 stores globally said it was inspired by the ‘10millions meals’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The group announced that it has initiated distribution of 15,000 food kits to stranded labourers and families affected by the crisis.

The food kits contain essential supplies, including staple, lentils, oil, and spices, for which the group has set aside an amount of Dh1.6 million.

These food kits should help a family or group of individuals sustain for 30 days, the Indian chain stated.

“The unprecedented scenario brought about by COVID-19 has led to the redirection of CSR efforts usually undertaken by Malabar Gold & Diamonds during normal times towards distributing food kits to those affected by the crisis. Although the implications of COVID-19 are yet to be known, it is sure to be disrupting normal lives for at least some time, in response to which Malabar Gold & Diamonds has implemented this initiative, which is expected to benefit a large section of the society across all countries in which it operates,” it said.

“CSR initiatives remains a core value at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Considering the difficulties caused by the unprecedented crisis, this year, we decided to focus on distributing food kits to affected families and individuals to ease their current circumstances. It’s times like this that remind us that each one of us – individuals and companies have something to contribute and the importance of coming together as a community,” said Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The entire CSR activity is being spearheaded by the team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds with the support of external organizations and associations to identify the needy in the local communities.