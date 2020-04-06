Violators will be fined Dh800 with four black points

Using cellphones while driving is accepted as dangerous, but experts also advise using the hands-free option normally and avoiding sleeping with your phone under the pillow. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: Those found engaging in distance learning or online work meetings while driving in Abu Dhabi will be fined Dh800 and docked four black points, Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists on Monday.

Using phones and laptops while driving is illegal reminded police even in times when direct contact is made difficult due to the current coronavirus restrictions.

Police reminded motorists that phones and laptops serve as a distraction to the road and put the lives of yourself and others in danger, and could lead to accidents or signal jumping.