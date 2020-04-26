Picture for illustrative purposes: Yas Mall in Yas island Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: All personnel must be tested for coronavirus before being allowed to work at malls in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to a mandate by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED).

In a circular issued to mall tenants last week and seen by Gulf News, the DED urged mall staff to get tested in preparation for the upcoming opening of shopping centres and malls. A date for the opening has however not yet been announced, but mall-based hypermarkets are continuing to operate as usual.

In line with the circular, certain mall operators have asked personnel to submit COVID-19 test reports.

Like in the rest of the UAE, Abu Dhabi malls were shut on March 23 as a measure to limit the coronavirus outbreak. But earlier this week, restrictions were eased in Dubai and certain major malls are expected to reopen this week.

According to DED directives, malls in Abu Dhabi must check the temperature of both visitors and mall personnel upon entry. Those whose temperature exceed 38 degrees Celsius will not be allowed to enter. In addition, temperatures of mall personnel must be monitored during trading hours, and they must wear gloves and masks at all times.

A salesperson at Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre in Abu Dhabi said he had approached a clinic and finished his test yesterday.

“I waited for about an hour to do my test because there were other people waiting,” he told Gulf News.