The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the updated tally on Wednesday

A view of an advertisement board on display in a street in Dubai, advising residents to remain at home. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced 546 new coronavirus cases in a press briefing on Wednesday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 206 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is 15,738, MOHAP added.

30 of the new detected cases are from two families. The ministry explained that the cases were detected in families who broke social distancing and held a family gathering that got them infected. The cases include a 2-month old infant and a number of elderly people.

11 people died of COVID-19 complications, the ministry added. The total death toll in UAE is 157. The fatalities are from different nationalities who suffered from chronic diseases that caused complications and led to their death.

Dr Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE government said in the briefing that new cases were detected after the ministry conducted 25,573 additional tests in different regions of the country.

Updates from Ministry of health and prevention in UAE on May 6 Image Credit: Gulf News/Jay Hilotin

Recovery rate

Dr Al Shamsi said in the press briefing: "The UAE has had a daily recovery average of 155 cases since the beginning of May, rising from an average of 100 cases previously recorded."

The total number of recovered cases has reached 3,359.

Considering the recoveries, the total number of active cases in treatment are 12,222.