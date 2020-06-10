New technology does away with the need to press buttons to prevent cross-infection

53 touchless elevators installed in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A total of 53 elevators at Abu Dhabi International Airport have been fitted with new touchless technology in order to prevent cross-infection, the facility announced in a statement sent on Wednesday.

The elevators have been installed in partnership with UAE-based start-up, Meta Touch, in a bid to enable a COVID-free airport environment.

Meta Touch develops innovative health and safety solutions, and the Touch-less Keypad Technology (Tchk) it has installed in the elevators consists of a touchless panel that allows users to command the elevators without having to press any buttons. Users simply have to wave their hands in front of the panel to indicate the desired floor or direction.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ investment in this state-of-the-art technology is the result of the airport group’s commitment to containing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that its airports and facilities remain safe and healthy environments for passengers, staff and visitors.

“The installation of the new technology across our elevators is a significant development in ensuring the safety of all our guests and travellers. This innovative technology bolsters the extensive safety measures our company has implemented as a regional leader in the airports sector,” said Shareef Al Hashmi, chief executive officer at Abu Dhabi Airports.

“At Meta Touch, we were keen to quickly design, test, and manufacture technology that can protect public health and fight the spread of COVID-19. These new devices are designed to be easy to install on any elevator, enabling companies to quickly introduce this additional protection against the virus. We are proud to introduce Tchk for the first time across the globe at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and will continue to support the nation in overcoming this outbreak,” Al Hashmi said.

This new technology follows the recent introduction of CoDi BOT UGV robots designed to support with the sterilisation of staff areas, cargo facilities, and passenger aircraft cabins, as well SterixGates sterilisation booths designed to safely disinfect a person within as little as three seconds.

Other new technologies developed to contain COVID-19 at Abu Dhabi International Airport include thermal scanning cameras that incorporate the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, as well cameras with facial recognition capabilities and heat motion sensors to track the movements of people, including those potentially infected with COVID-19.