Dubai: As many as 168 stranded Iraqi nationalswere flown back to their home country from Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry’s spokesperson Ahmad Al Sahaf said that an Iraqi Airways aircraft carried the 168 passengers from Dubai to Baghdad.
“After directives from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and in cooperation with the Iraqi Consulate in Dubai and the Iraqi Embassy, 168 passengers fly to Baghdad through Dubai after exceptional efforts by our diplomatic and administrative cadres to get the official approvals,” Al Sahaf said.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali Al Hakim said on his twitter account that 5,652 Iraqi people returned to their home country through flights and land ports from 11 countries after the coronavirus outbreak globally.