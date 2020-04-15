Iraq flew 168 nationals from Dubai to Baghdad on Wednesday Image Credit: Iraq Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dubai: As many as 168 stranded Iraqi nationalswere flown back to their home country from Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry’s spokesperson Ahmad Al Sahaf said that an Iraqi Airways aircraft carried the 168 passengers from Dubai to Baghdad.

The Iraqi nationals aboard the Iraqi Airways flight Image Credit: Iraq Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“After directives from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and in cooperation with the Iraqi Consulate in Dubai and the Iraqi Embassy, 168 passengers fly to Baghdad through Dubai after exceptional efforts by our diplomatic and administrative cadres to get the official approvals,” Al Sahaf said.