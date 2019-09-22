Dubai: The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and UAE Embassy in London organised a communication strategy workshop for members of the Dubai International Communication Committee (DICC) in London.
Held in the presence of Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the UK, the workshop sought to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences and best practices in government communications, the Media Office said in a press release.
The workshop also aimed to explore ways of promoting greater engagement between Dubai and audiences in the UK, it said.
The workshop was held on the sidelines of the ‘Strategic Communication Leadership Programme.
The three-day training programme was organised for DICC members by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) in partnership with the UK’s Government Communication Service.
The joint programme was aimed at supporting DICC members in effectively managing strategic global communication for Dubai. DICC members attending the Programme included representatives of various Dubai-based entities that play influential roles in international markets, the release said.
A networking dinner held following the workshop offered DICC members opportunities to network with government officials, academics, filmmakers, innovators and journalists specialised in Middle Eastern affairs in the UK.
Abulhoul highlighted the importance of consolidating the historical relationship between the UAE and the UK and discussed how DICC members can support the embassy’s mission to bolster ties between the two countries.
Noora Al Abbar, director of Strategic Media Affairs, GDMO, thanked the UAE Ambassador to the UK for holding the workshop and networking dinner and supporting the Strategic Communication Leadership Programme held for DICC members in London from September 16-18.