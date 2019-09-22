The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and UAE Embassy in London organised a communication strategy workshop for members of the Dubai International Communication Committee (DICC) in London. Held in the presence of Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the UK, the workshop sought to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences and best practices in government communications, the Media Office said in a press release. The workshop also aimed to explore ways of promoting greater engagement between Dubai and audiences in the UK, it said. The workshop was held on the sidelines of the ‘Strategic Communication Leadership Programme. The three-day training programme was organised for DICC members by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) in partnership with the UK’s Government Communication Service. Image Credit: