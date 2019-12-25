Former Dubai schoolmates now studying in the US and UK died after a reunion

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A vacation reunion of two former Indian students in Dubai ended in a tragedy after both of them were killed in a car crash in the wee hours of Christmas day.

Family sources told Gulf News that Sarath Kumar and Rohit Krishnakumar met with the tragic end while Sarath was dropping Rohit home after they met last night.

Originally from the Indian state of Kerala, both of them are former students of DPS Dubai, said a relative and a family friend.

Sarath went to the US for higher education and Rohit went to the UK. They were on vacation and met in Dubai last night.

The details of the car crash are not immediately known. Both of them died on the spot, according to family sources.