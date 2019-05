The municipality has listed all the names of licensed pesticide companies in Sharjah

Dubai: Authorities in the emirate of Sharjah have warned residents against dealing with unlicensed pesticide companies, and advised that ads left on their door steps should be left unanswered.

Following the tragic death of a 10-year-old Pakistani boy who succumbed to chemical poisoning from pesticide, Sharjah Municipality urged the public to always verify the validity of pesticide companies and to ensure they are licensed to carry out fumigation in homes.

Residents can check the list of municipality-approved pest control companies by checking the civic body’s website shjmun.gov.ae or by contacting the call centre on 993.

“Pesticide companies have to obtain a license from the Department of Economic Development if they intend to fumigate inside people’s homes. Necessary measures will be taken against illegal companies, and they will be closed down accordingly,” said Thabet Al Tarifi, director general of Sharjah Municipality, who was quoted by the Arabic news site 24.ae.

Sharjah Police confirmed earlier this week that the victim’s neighbours had used an unregulated and highly toxic pesticide that contained aluminium phosphide, which can cause shock, heart inflammation and multiple organ failure.

The boy, according to Gulf News reports, died after inhaling the toxic gas when it leaked through the air-conditioning system into his Al Nahda apartment when it was illegally used by the next door neighbour.

List of licensed pesticide companies