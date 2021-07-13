Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has temporarily shut down a food outlet in the emirate of Abu Dhabi for posing a risk to the public’s health and safety.
On Tuesday, ADAFSA said it closed Yash Restaurant in Abu Dhabi, of commercial license No. CN-2748442, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding the handling of food, in addition to breaking the rules related to maintaining public health.
In its report, the food authority stated the establishment failed to implement food safety requirements, including:
- Failure to maintain food safety during the preparation process
- Non-compliance with wearing uniforms and gloves during food handling
- Leaving food exposed during the storage process
- Not separating or storing ingredients properly in refrigerators to protect food from contamination
The inspection report also recorded a “low level of cleanliness of the facility in general and an unclean environment.”
The cafeteria’s offences were reported on three separate occasions, and a final warning was subsequently issued after a low level of hygiene was present in the areas of handling and preserving food.
The authority confirmed that the food establishment will be allowed to resume operations once all violations are rectified, and the outlet successfully adheres to Abu Dhabi’s rules and regulations of food safety.
ADAFSA urged the public to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on the toll free number 800 555.