Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has detained a British expat following allegations of abuse against him by an Irish national, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said on Friday.
The suspect is being kept in custody pending further investigation, the ADJD said.
Complaints
The accused was arrested after the Irish national filed a complaint claiming that she had been abused physically by the suspect, and that the assault had left her with multiple injuries. She added that the suspect had then threatened to post compromising images of her online, on social media platforms, if she complained about the incident.
Medical report
According to the Public Prosecution, a medical report submitted by the victim showed bruising and swelling on her person.
Upon arrest, the British suspect denied the charges against him, contradictory to the victim’s allegations and submitted evidence, and the statement of a security guard who had been present at the scene of the incident.