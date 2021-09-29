Mona Al Marri, Director General of GDMO, chairs the Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality meeting to review proposals to redesign 10 public parks in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), and Dubai Municipality held a meeting to review the creative proposals presented by participants selected to redesign 10 public parks in the emirate.

The meeting, held at GDMO in the presence of Mona Al Marri, Director General of GDMO, was aimed at supporting the 30 participants in aligning their designs with the city’s broader urban redevelopment vision and the needs of the community.

Al Marri said: “We constantly seek to involve youth in projects that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s urban environment in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. We were extremely impressed with the proposals that were submitted by the Emirati professionals chosen to participate in the redesign of public parks.”

She noted that the participants, who include architects, interior designers and event planners, have been able to add new dimensions of creativity to the project in their efforts to create compelling spaces that attract more visitors and enhance the sustainability of the city.

Al Marri added that the latest joint project is part of an ongoing partnership between Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality to undertake beautification projects to enrich the city’s urban landscape.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We are extremely happy to see young Emirati talents participating in this unique initiative to redesign parks across the emirate. This joint endeavour supports Dubai Municipality and Brand Dubai’s common goal of encouraging the participation of youth in the emirate’s development journey. Through this initiative, we seek to preserve green spaces and enhance them in a way that allows members of the community to engage more creatively with their surroundings.

Al Hajri stressed Dubai Municipality’s ongoing keenness to work in cooperation with the relevant entities to enhance the aesthetic ambience of the city in order to achieve the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to make the emirate the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager at Brand Dubai, said: “Over the last few weeks, we have been working closely with the participants in creating new designs for the parks and ensuring they meet the key objectives of the project. We have seen their enthusiasm and are extremely proud of the designs they have presented so far. We look forward to working with them during the next phase of the project as they finalise their proposals before the final showcase.”

The project committee members who participated in the meeting to review the proposals included: Asem Abdulrazzaq Alqassim, Acting Director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality; Aisha Abdulrahim Abualshawareb, Acting Manager of the Planning Permits Section at Dubai Municipality; Mahra Salem Al Shamsi, Acting Manager of the Urban Design Section at Dubai Municipality; Ahmed Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Senior Manager, Events Operations, DTCM; and Emirati product designer Khalid Alshafar.

Members of the Committee said they were impressed with the quality and excellence demonstrated by the designs, which integrated environmentally friendly materials and innovative modern building methods. They expressed their confidence that the final designs will be able to meet the various objectives of the project, which aims to expand green spaces and enhance the ambience of the city.