Annual fair will be held in an in-person format after virtual event in 2020

Curator Simon Njami. Image Credit: Supplied

This year Abu Dhabi Art is all set to make its grand return in an in-person format, after having a virtual fair in 2020.

The 13th edition will take place from November 17 to 21 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, with guest curators and commissioned artists for 2021 announced on September 29.

The world renowned Simon Njami and Rose Lejeune will be guest curators, while commissioned works by artists Aya Haidar, Hazem Harb, Dr Najat Makki, Rasheed Araeen and Richard Atugonza will be included in the Beyond: Artist Commissions programme, according to a statement.

Artist Aya Haidar. Image Credit: Supplied

Launched in 2017, the Beyond: Artist Commissions programme presents installations by established artists in public spaces across the Emirate. As part of this year’s programme, which will remain open for three months during the year-long Abu Dhabi Art programming, works will be shown in historic and cultural sites across the capital.

“We are delighted to be able to bring a physical experience to our visitors this year,” said Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art. “It was important to enable our guest curators to bring their exhibitions and research into material form at the fair this year, to enable gallery exhibitors to once again connect first-hand with our audience and show their works in real life as well as to commission new artists to create site-specific works for the emirate. Across all these initiatives rests an abiding emphasis on a diverse and accessible public engagement programme, on offering an important meeting point for international and local artists and galleries and on supporting the local art ecosystem through our flagship event in November.”

Additional works by exhibiting artists including Alfredo Jaar, represented by Giorgio Persano Gallery (Turin), Hera Buyuktasciyan, represented by Green Art Gallery (Dubai), Siah Armajani, represented by Rossi & Rossi (London, Hong Kong), and Zineb Sedira, represented by The Third Line (Dubai), will be featured as part of Abu Dhabi Art’s special installation sector, In & Around.

Roxane Zand. Image Credit: Supplied

Other events include Abu Dhabi Art’s year-round talks programme, Collectors Forum, which is curated by Middle Eastern art expert and former deputy chairman of Sotheby’s, Roxane Zand; and Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond: Emerging Artists, curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, co-founders of multidisciplinary curatorial platform Art Reoriented.