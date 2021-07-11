Sharjah: An Egyptian baby girl is fighting for her life after nearly drowning in a bathtub at her house in Sharjah, a police officer told Gulf News. The incident took place on Thursday, July 8
The eight-month-old baby, identified as D.A.S., was rushed to hospital after being rescued. Sources told Gulf News that she was brought to the hospital in a serious condition and was admitted in ICU. The incident was reported to the police by the hospital. The baby girl was transferred to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah on Thursday night. Police said the girl was left alone, without supervision.
Police investigations revealed that the mother was giving the baby a bath when she had left her alone for a very short while in the bathtub, which was full of water. Doctors at the hospital said the girl suffered brain damage. Police at Buhairah Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident.
Police have urged parents and guardians to be more vigilant about their children and keep them away from electrical appliances and water.