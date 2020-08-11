More than 73 per cent of youth aged 15 to 34 years have said in the survey that their most important priority is the chance to live in a safe societ. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Safety and stability are the topmost concern and priority of Arab youth across 21 countries, a survey has found.

More than 73 per cent of youth aged 15 to 34 years have said that their most important priority is the chance to live in a safe society that is free from conflict and war, according to the Arab Youth Priorities study, published by the Arab Youth Center (AYC) on the eve of International Youth Day.

In addition, young Arabs also want access to quality education and reliable healthcare, which they highlighted as the most important for their own development, as well as for the growth of the economies they live in.

Poll of 7,000 young people

The findings of the survey, which polled 7,000 young people, were released at the virtual Arab Youth Priorities Conference, organised by the AYC on the eve of International Youth Day.

The dedicated conference to discuss the study was held under the patronage of the League of Arab States (Arab League), and with the participation of the United Nations and several Arab youth ministers and youth sector officials from different parts of the Arab world.

In addition, the full list of Arab youth priorities from the 11 major sectors in focus was announced during the AYC-organized Arab Youth Priorities Conference, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Positive expectations

Study respondents also voiced positive expectations for the Arab economy, whose size is currently valued at $2.8 trillion, with a projected real GDP growth of 2.7 percent for the next five years.

Among the other core priorities of the Arab youth were the enhancement of income sources, the availability of job opportunities, self-development, environment and infrastructure development, social empowerment, technology and entertainment.