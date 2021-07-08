Factors that make this one of the most successful investment migration programmes in EU

Lisbon. Under the Golden Visa residency programme in Portugal, investors are eligible to apply for citizenship Image Credit: Supplied

The Portuguese residence permit programme, also known as the Golden Visa, is a scheme that grants investors access to Portuguese residency and citizenship, through investments starting at €280,000 (Dh1.2 million). It is the only scheme that allows foreign investors and their family members to claim citizenship, without relocation.

After five years, under the Golden Visa residency programme investors are eligible to apply for citizenship. The Portuguese passport consistently ranks among the most powerful and travel-friendly, granting visa-free access to more than 170 countries.

The Portuguese Golden Visa programme targets high profile non-European investors interested in having a backup plan for their future generations. This programme allows investors and their family members to travel freely, work, live and study in all Schengen countries.

In addition, investors when approved on the residency permit programme, immediately gain the chance to use Portugal’s public hospitals at no charge, as well as access to European universities and job markets.

Tiago Camara And David Machado, partners of PTGoldenVisa Image Credit: Supplied

Applying for a Portuguese Golden Visa brings a wealth of benefits — from exciting business prospects to long-term plans for retirement and education and career opportunities for the next generation. Many high-net-worth-individuals, who are currently facing the obstacles that come with weak passports or political instability in their home countries, opt for Portugal’s Golden Visa.

In Portugal, to apply for the Golden Visa cards through real estate, investors are required to make an investment starting from €280,000. Alternatively, golden visa applicants can obtain access to the scheme through investment in a Portuguese Investment Fund with a minimum value of €350,000.

The investment options to qualify investors for Golden Visa will be increasing in value from January 2022. We highly recommend investors, interested in accessing the best residency programme in Europe, to proceed as fast as possible in order to be able to explore better investment options.