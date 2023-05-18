1. Why employees must sign up for unemployment insurance
Pay up to Dh120 to receive up to Dh20,000 monthly if you lose your job or face Dh400 fine
2. Saudi Arabia: Temporary Hajj work permits for foreigners
Permits can be issued via Ajeer, a portal managing temporary work permits for foreign nationals in the kingdom
3. 23-year-old Russian expat runs AI property portal making $1 million every month
How Artificial Intelligence is used to help investors choose profitable properties in UAE
4. Viral photo: Titanic shipwreck captured in first full digital scan
The luxury passenger liner sank after colliding with an iceberg in April 1912
5. Watch: Meet the Datar brothers modernising Al Adil Trading, with roots as a 1980s grocery store in the UAE
Artificial Intelligence, e-commerce, digital marketing now deployed by the family business