Abu Dhabi: The area around Al Wathba Lake, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city, will be closed from today, July 7.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced that the area will be prepared for desert camping during the winter months.
“DMT is pleased to announce the start of Al Wathba Lake Camp project, which will be ready to welcome visitors by the end of December 2021. The lake area shall be closed, starting from tomorrow, until the project completion,” a DMT statement said.
The DMT regulates municipal activities and transport in Abu Dhabi and manages public areas and parks in the emirate. Al Wathba Lake is a popular site for desert camping and other activities, located about an hour’s drive away from Abu Dhabi city centre. The area also has beautiful fossil dunes, as well as Al Wathba Wetland Reserve in the vicinity, which allows visitors to watch flamingos from up close.