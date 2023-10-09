Abu Dhabi: More than 2,000 people have benefited from the ‘Al Solh Khayr’ (Reconciliation is Better) programme of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to enable couples to resolve family disputes.
In the first half of the year, 23 interactive lectures and workshops were held virtually under the programme.
ADJD stressed the importance of initiatives to achieve amicable settlement of disputes in order to preserve family stability, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote alternative dispute resolution approaches, particularly for family-related conflicts, in order to preserve the cohesion of family ties.
Divorce rate stabilises
The Department also pointed out that the Al Solh Khayr initiative, launched three years ago, to focus on the examination of divorce cases, khula’a (divorce initiated by the wife against waiver of certain financial rights), has greatly contributed to a significant decrease in the number of divorce cases, the percentage of which is now stable at around three of the total number of cases brought before family guidance committees in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Al Solh Khayr, ADJD added, organises intensive guidance sessions for couples, led by qualified family counsellors and holds training workshops supported by multimedia and interactive exercises to teach them the skills they need to manage their conflicts. The programme also prepares a follow-up plan to ensure compliance with the reconciliation agreement and clear up any obstacles that may arise during its implementation.