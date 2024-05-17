Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutors have ordered the remand of a citizen charged with joining an outlawed group and planning terror attacks in Saudi Arabia, Kuwaiti media reported.

The man is also accused of promoting the ideology of the banned group on social media and pursuing activities harmful to the country’s national interests, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas said.

Moreover, he had met with the group’s followers and planned terrorist acts in Saudi Arabia targeting the military forces and Shiites, it added.

He is kept in custody pending further interrogations, the report said without naming the group to which he is linked.

Earlier this month, a Kuwaiti juveniles court sentenced a teenager to five years in prison for joining the terrorist Daesh organisation (ISIS) and planning to blow up a mosque with an explosive-laden drone.

A bill of indictment revealed that senior leaders in the radical group had recruited the 10th grader and imbued him with their militant ideology via websites. They used to give him instructions via the Snapchat and Telegram apps.

Daesh, which sought to set up a self-styled caliphate, has suffered in recent months military setbacks in Iraq and Syria where the extremist militia had once seized large tracts of territory.

In 2015, some 27 people were killed in the bombing of a mosque in Kuwait. The bombing claimed by Daesh, was carried out by a suicide attacker during the congregation Friday prayers in Al Sadeq Mosque.

The terrorist attack was the first of its kind in Kuwait in more than two decades

In July last year, an inmate convicted of involvement in the bombing attack was executed. He was charged with aiding the suicide bomber by driving the attacker to the mosque.