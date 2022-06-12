Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) recently organised a virtual discussion on Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, in accordance with the provisions of the new law that came into force on February 2 this year.
In his opening speech, Counsellor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection at the ADJD, said the discussion of the mechanism for applying the provisions of the new labour law to labour disputes aims to ensure the quality of judgements in labour cases, so that the decisions rendered by all courts and chambers on the same issues under discussion have been deliberated beforehand.
Counsellor Al Dhaheri added that ensuring the quality of court decisions is one of the priorities of the ADJD, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
The forum, which was held remotely via videoconference with the participation of several judges from the Court of Cassation and the Labour Court, dealt with the new provisions introduced by Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the regulation of labour relations, and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of this Decree-Law, in order to unify the jurisprudence in terms of interpretation of the provisions of the above-mentioned Law and its regulations, and to facilitate the proper application of these provisions.
Recommendations
The forum also considered a number of recommendations relating to the jurisdiction of the labour court, the scope of the law and the hearing of all labour claims, regardless of their source, whether these claims are decided under the provisions of the law or the employment contract within the prescribed time limit, with an explanation of the provisions of the non-competition clause and the concepts of basic and gross salary, compensation in lieu of notice, compensation for unfair dismissal and termination of the work relationship by force of law.