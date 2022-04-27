Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) recently organised at its headquarters the third introductory workshop for 2022, on the new case registration mechanisms at typing centres and digital services.
The event brought together more than 80 managers and representatives of more than 33 typing offices accredited to provide case registration services.
The workshop is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the ADJD in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to empower the typing centres as strategic partners of the ADJD.
The directive is accomplished by constantly updating these partners on the latest developments in working procedures to help them provide reliable services to court users at the highest levels of quality and cost-effectiveness, in addition to examining the challenges they face that require action plans and solutions to overcome them.
Topics covered
The workshop dealt with the basics of case registration, the importance of accurate case classification, clear definition of jurisdiction, the manner of estimating court costs, in addition to general rules for the preparation of claim forms and other registration controls such as the translation of notifications in accordance with the latest measures adopted to regulate the processes of case registration and its examination before the judiciary.
ADJD outsources some of its services to typing offices including case registration applications, notary and authentication operations, prosecution services, in addition to the availability of these services on its website and through its application.