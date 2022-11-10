Dubai: Al-Futtaim Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Community Development to empower Emirati productive families by supporting the Ministry's ALSANA’A initiative.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, by Moza Ibrahim Al Akraf Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, and Moza Omar Al Futtaim, Ambassador of Corporate social responsibility at Al Futtaim Group.

This strategic partnership comes as an affirmation of the Al Futtaim Group's commitment to empowering the Emirati community and encouraging a culture of entrepreneurship. The innovative government initiative aims to help productive Emirati families achieve economic and social stability, with a focus on empowering families and businesses registered with the Ministry of Community Development, providing means of support and sustainability, and contributing to their growth and development.

Under this cooperation, Al Futtaim Group will provide spacious indoor and outdoor retail spaces at Festival Plaza Mall in Jebel Ali, including kiosks, shops and temporary outlets where Emirati families and people of determination can sell their handicrafts, with the aim of empowering local families by earning an additional income that improves their quality of life.

To coincide with the UAE’s 51st National Day, Festival Plaza Mall will host thirty outdoor booths dedicated to the ALSANA’A event to showcase the distinguished talents of Emirati craftsmen, highlight their abilities and enhance their role in society as contributors and participants in the economic development of the country.

In a statement on the occasion, Al Suwaidi said, “The ALSANA’A programme is one of the Ministry's sustainable projects aimed at empowering and inspiring Emirati families and talented people of determination to enhance their role in society while enabling them to earn an income. In addition, it helps to demonstrate their effective contribution and participation in the economic development of the UAE.”

She indicated that the support provided by Al Futtaim Group through this partnership will enhance the effectiveness, quality and competitiveness of the products of Emirati families, and will motivate community members to think more broadly, in adopting enterprises that bring developmental benefits to the individual, families and society.

For her part, Moza Al Futtaim commented, “We are pleased to be part of this strategic cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development to help implement the developmental ALSANA’A programme, as we at Al Futtaim Group always strive to create opportunities for Emiratis and support local talent.”