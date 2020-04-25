Businesses are asked to comply with instructions and standby for further developments

Ajman: Ajman’s Department of Economic Development has released guidelines to businesses that are reopening on Sunday April 26 after the coronavirus sterilisation programme.

These guidelines apply to malls, restaurants, salons, coffee shops, offices and companies during the revised 10pm to 6am sterilisation programme.

Rules include two metre social distancing, no meetings of over five employees, no social gatherings in private places of over 10 people and staffing capacities of no more than 30 per cent. Salons can only cater hairdressing and nail services.

Masks are mandatory but gloves are now optional. Malls are allowed to stay open for 10 hours, but consumers cannot stay in the premises for longer than three hours.

Offices are open for six hours. Ajman DED said the protocols were released to ensure the health and safety of the community.