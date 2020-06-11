Ajman: The Ajman Corniche Beach and Al Zorah Beach will be partially closed during this weekend.
The Crisis and Emergency Management Team of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche Beach and Al-Zorah Beach from 6am on Friday, June 12 until 6pm on Saturday June 13. This is part of its precautionary measures to protect and limit gatherings, prevent the spread of coronavirus and ensure that residents remain safe.
The notice by the crisis management team does not include beaches attached to hotels and resorts in the emirate.