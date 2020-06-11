1 of 10
The weather office has predicted Delhi and its neighboring areas will experience unpredictable weather in the course of the day. A child pulls a cycle rickshaw on a road amid rains during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi.
Delhi has a total of 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths and 12,245 recoveries. A man walks during the rain at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Delhi witnessed a spike of more than 1,500 cases in last 24 hours. New Delhi, June 10 (ANI): A woman runs to take shelter during a rain, in New Delhi.
A man pedals his bicycle on a road amid rains during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. The national capital region (NCR) witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm Wednesday. The heavy rainfall is expected to bring respite from the hot and humid weather.
Kids use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from rain, in New Delhi. Rain, storm hit traffic movement between Noida and Delhi.
Overjoyed, people flooded Social media with photos and videos of rain that brought with it cheer and relief. Aisha Abbas @LadySherlockkk. Our window glass cracked due to heavy rainstorm. Stay safe everybody.
Commuters walk in rain at Vijay Chowk during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi.
A tree uprooted due to dust storm and rain, in New Delhi.
Children splash water on a street during rain, in New Delhi.
A specially-abled man takes shelter under an umbrella during a rain, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
