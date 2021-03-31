Ajman: Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, honoured First Assistant Saleh Al Marzouqi for, from the General Department of Police Operations.
The honour was given for his prompt response in extinguishing a fire that broke out in a vehicle on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road in Dubai. He extinguishing the flames before civil defence engines and police cars arrived on the scene. He used a tube of water, which was available in his vehicle, before the fire spread and exposes road users to danger. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a financial reward for his courage and skill.
Major General Al Nuaimi extended his thanks to Al Marzouqi for his sense of responsibility and providing the driver with assistance without hesitation.
For his part, Al Marzouqi thanked the Ajman Police chief, stressing that what he has done is a national and moral duty towards the members of the community, and pledged to continue to give in support of the honourable and distinguished process of Ajman Police.